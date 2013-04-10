Medium’s New Collaborative Publishing Feature Encourages Authors To Create Better Things, Together

Biz Stone and Ev Williams ‘ founding mantra for Medium , the publishing platform they launched last August, was, “People create better things together.”

Medium’s newest feature is a collaborative writing tool signals a sea change for writing on the Internet, together: It allows authors to privately solicit and incorporate feedback from others.

“[Medium is] a place where you can work with others to create something better than you can on your own,” Williams wrote in a post back when the platform was still in closed beta.

Medium has long offered a “notes” feature that allows anyone to leave in-text comments for post authors. But the new collaborators feature will allow authors to proactively reach out to specific people to ask for feedback; if they choose to incorporate suggested changes, those contributors will be automatically credited in a new “Thanks to” section in the public post.





Of course, the idea of having multiple contributors to a blog isn’t new–Wikipedia could easily be considered the overlord of the collaborative creation movement. But platforms such as Medium are beginning to introduce specific tools that encourage co-creation at the author’s most basic level: the writing of sentences.

Editorially, a newly launched web-based writing and editing platform, is another startup attempting to facilitate co-creation, while eliminating the need to email Word docs back-and-forth.

“We wanted something really web-native and social, instead, that could allow people to work in a way that felt natural, instead of getting in their way,” Editorially cofounder Mandy Brown told Co.Design.