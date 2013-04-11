Finding A Fountain Of Youth For Your Aging Products

Each year, my wife and I take our two children (ages 15 and 17) to Sarasota Florida for our traditional escape from the harsh Boston winters. My brother, his wife, and their two boys (ages 13 and 14) always join us. An important Florida ritual has always been our daily touch football game on the beach. And through the years, we played dads versus kids.

A funny thing happened as time passed. My brother and I got older while the kids got another year stronger and faster. The latest trip marked a turning point. For the first time, no matter how we modified the rules in favor of the dads; kids versus dads would have been no contest. While my brother and I keep ourselves in good shape for our age, we were no match for the younger legs.

Like fathers, products age as well. However, unlike fathers, products (with the right amount of attention) can be re-energized.

While not as exciting as a new product launch, re-invigorating an older product can have a significant impact on profits.

While new products generate energy and excitement, the product development process can be lengthy, extremely costly, and have great risk of failure.

So wouldn’t it make sense to pump energy into aging products?

Even if excitement isn’t your end goal, lengthening the product life cycle even by a few years can significantly impact profitability and corporate value. As the product matures, the market over time forgets the benefits and value which were communicated with zeal during the product launch phase. In that situation, one could pursue a “sunset” strategy in the product life cycle.