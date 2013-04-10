Why You Should Test Your App On Drunk People

Not long ago, Dave Lieb was sitting in his office, watching a man test Lieb’s contact-sharing app, Bump . Lieb had put out an ad on Craigslist, and people had trickled in to test the app in exchange for a small sum. Lieb watched the tester as he carefully read through every page of the app. At that moment, Lieb realized he had been going about user testing all wrong. “I thought, I bet it’s not like that in the real world,” he recalls. In the real world, people aren’t paid to use your app–would they really take such care studying it in such detail?

So Lieb started to take an unorthodox course of action: taking his app out into Bay Area bars.

A decade or two ago, maybe it made sense to do user testing in the office; most computing happened on a desktop, in a quiet environment. But in our mobile world, computing happens everywhere, under all conditions. “Our users could be anybody out at a train station, on the street, listening to music and texting a friend while trying to use the app,” Lieb tells Fast Company. “Out in the real world, you’re bombarded by all these distractions.”

Dave Lieb

Hence Bump’s series of boozy field trips. A bar is more representative of the environment in which a mass market app operates (and Bump is decidedly mass market, having been downloaded over 130 million times since its launch over four years ago). “Bars are crowded, people are moving out of the way or spilling beer on you,” Lieb says. “There’s loud blaring music, people around you are cheering on a sports team, it’s often very dark.” And if they’ve had a few drinks, people are a little cognitively depleted or impaired–not unlike the typical multitasker. “Drunk people are maybe a good approximation of distracted people,” is the way Lieb puts it.

Lieb made it a requirement for all employees to help conduct one such field test at a local watering hole. And the trips proved worth their weight in gold, upending assumptions the team had about the app.

For instance: Lieb and company felt that an update of Bump had introduced a very clever mechanism: a feature that selectively enabled the “bumping” across of contact information from phone to phone. The basic idea was that certain pages of the app sent your phone into an active, bump-ready mode, while other pages were bump-disabled.

“That distinction, which seemed so clever in our minds, was totally lost on other people” at the bars, says Lieb. “They weren’t able to take the time to learn our distinction between the two pages.” People just wanted to open the app and get bumpin’; they didn’t want to have to learn the categories of bumpable and non-bumpable pages. “People don’t have patience to read our elaborate marketing copy,” says Lieb. So the team scrapped it, and in the next iteration of the app, Bump 3.0, every page was bump-enabled.