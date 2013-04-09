Google, Palantir, Salesforce Fight Human Traffickers

The fight against human traffickers and sex slavery just received a new, high-tech database. Google’s charitable arm, Google Giving, announced a three million dollar grant to human trafficking organizations today to fund aggregation of human trafficker data. A hotline and accompanying database will be built out using backend software and logistical support from Palantir and Salesforce. The three million will be disbursed to non-profit organizations the Polaris Project, Liberty Asia, and La Strada International. Each of the three organizations focuses on human trafficking in a different part of the world, and all three participated in a previous Google Ideas campaign against human trafficking.
Polaris’ Sarah Jakiel said in a release that “Hotlines are a crucial part of an effective anti-trafficking response in any country. By leveraging new technologies that enable information sharing, and by incorporating new modes of communication like text messaging, hotlines can reach more survivors, support safe migration, and offer better resources to vulnerable communities. Individual hotlines also provide strategic insights about how and where trafficking is occurring and can have a transformative impact on the anti-trafficking field.”
Salesforce and Palantir began hotline work in 2012; the Google grants will help scale out and improve the existing program.
[Image: U.S. State Department]