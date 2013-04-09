Google, Palantir, Salesforce Fight Human Traffickers

Polaris’ Sarah Jakiel said in a release that “Hotlines are a crucial part of an effective anti-trafficking response in any country. By leveraging new technologies that enable information sharing, and by incorporating new modes of communication like text messaging, hotlines can reach more survivors, support safe migration, and offer better resources to vulnerable communities. Individual hotlines also provide strategic insights about how and where trafficking is occurring and can have a transformative impact on the anti-trafficking field.”

Salesforce and Palantir began hotline work in 2012; the Google grants will help scale out and improve the existing program.

[Image: U.S. State Department]