VUDU Says Its Offices Were Broken Into

Video streaming company VUDU revealed today that its headquarters was broken into in March and among the items stolen were “hard drives contained customer information, including names, email addresses, postal addresses, phone numbers, account activity, dates of birth and the last four digits of some credit card numbers.” No full credit card numbers, the company insists, were stolen in the break-in.

On a FAQ page on its website, VUDU said it would offer AllClearID protection for a year for protected customers. It also advised that users that they must change their password on the VUDU site and should switch them on other sites where the same or similar passwords are used.

“While the stolen hard drives included VUDU account passwords, those passwords were encrypted,” the company explained. “We believe it would be difficult to break the password encryption, but we can’t rule out that possibility given the circumstances of this theft.”