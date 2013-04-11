How Work BFFs Make Your Employees More Engaged–And Your Company More Profitable

This post goes out to a certain coworker who had a desk near mine for five years and was always good for a laugh, a coffee run, or a sympathetic ear.

We’ve all heard about the “work spouse,” but perhaps a better formulation is the “work best friend.” If your employees don’t know each other well or have warm relationships, their engagement is likely to suffer, and with it, the company’s productivity. A new major meta-analysis from Gallup provides strong evidence for this view.

This new study examined the results of separate studies covering 192 organizations with 1.3 million employees. They related employee engagement to 9 different business outcomes ranging from customer loyalty, to profitability, to product quality.

The conclusion: Business/work units scoring in the top half on employee engagement nearly double their odds of success compared with those in the bottom half. Those at the 99th percentile, with the most engaged employees of all, have four times the success rate as those at the first percentile.

That’s all well and good, but what does employee engagement really mean? Definitions of engagement can be quite squishy and variable from survey to survey, but Gallup researchers have developed a measurement, dubbed Q12, that is cross-validated and field tested. Among the 12 statements that employees must rate as 5 (strongly agree) through 1 (strongly disagree), are these four: “My supervisor, or someone at work, seems to care about me as a person.” “There is someone at work who encourages my development.” “In the last seven days, I have received recognition or praise for doing good work” and the aforementioned “I have a best friend at work.”

These statements have a warm and fuzzy thread connecting them. They all speak to the importance of empathy, positive reinforcement, and other “soft skills” to the very real bottom line at an organization.

The researchers tie each of these statements to a suggested course of action by managers. For example, managers should strive to listen to employee needs, the better to connect them to the needs of the organization; build trust by supporting risk-taking; help individuals align talents with the group’s broader interests; and at the basic level, create opportunities and leave space for employees to get to know each other better, both within and outside of work.