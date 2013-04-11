Why Messaging Could Be Mobile’s Killer App

Facebook’s new Android integration, Home , groups Instagram , maps, email, and other apps in one drawer. Its main screen has just three navigation options: “Apps,” “Last App,” and–the exceptional stand-alone app in the mix–“Messenger.”

Why has Facebook given such special treatment to a once tangential feature of its service?

Here’s a theory: “I think everyone is realizing that messaging is the killer app in mobile,” says Ted Livingston, the creator of a messaging app called Kik. “Now it’s just who can wrap a platform around it the fastest.”

Kik

Kik, which last reported having 40 million registered users, is adding about 100,000 new users each day. Its main competitor in the United States, WhatsApp, has been downloaded more than 100 million times from the Google Play store and is currently the top paid app in the App Store. Rumors surfaced this week that it was in acquisition talks with Google (WhatsApp has denied this). Meanwhile, similar apps such as Line, WeChat, and KakaoTalk hold prominent positions in overseas App Stores.

But it’s not just the popularity of these apps that has Facebook and just about every other established digital player investing in mobile messaging. It’s the possibility that these apps, once seen as merely a cheaper alternative to texting, will become the most successful mobile services. Here’s why:

Texting is replacing calling as a phone’s main utility. And teenagers, arguably the most important group of mobile users for services such as Facebook, are leading that transition.

A recent Pew Internet study found that more teenagers use text messaging (63%) than any other form of communication, including phone calls (39%), face-to-face socializing (35%), and social network site messaging (29%). Another study by U.K. communications regulator Ofcom echoed those results. It found that while 90% of 16- to 24-year-olds used text messaging on a daily basis, only 67% made mobile phone calls and only 73% used a social networking service at the same rate. The stereotypical teenager who spends hours talking on the phone has been replaced by one who sends 3,339 text messages per month. And that makes messaging apps, which don’t charge per message the way text messages do, the best way to reach them.