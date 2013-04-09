Apple Pop-Up Museum to open in Atlanta April 20

Ah, the days when all of our computers were made with colorful plastic and our mice were circular. Those days, and just about every fun nostalgic toy Apple released since the release of the Apple 1, will be on display at the Apple Pop-Up Museum on April 20 and 21.

The 6,000 sq. ft. space is in Atlanta at the site of an old CompUSA store. The traveling exhibit opens up shop for the weekend, displaying “an exclusive collection of game-changing Apple personal computers and consumer electronics products while presenting the history of the company since its founding in 1976 to the present,” according to the website.

Go one day for $10, or commit to a full weekend of Apple nostalgia for $15! 512 pixels has a full museum preview here.

This pop-up exhibit may focus on the past, but we can always postulate about what’s around the corner for Apple’s next set of releases.

