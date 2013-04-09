Cheap Drones Could Put UAV Technology In Terrorist Hands

According to a report from the Project 2049 Institute (posted on TechCrunch.com ), cheap military drones are on the horizon, which could spell trouble when in the hands of small terrorist cells. The Institute’s report warns that China has started their own cheap drone program, which would make aerial mapping and possible attacks much easier for small groups.

“In whatever future conflict scenario we’re in five or 10 years from now, the proliferation of UAVs is going to complicate things for the U.S. military,” said Ian Easton, one of the report’s authors. But if you’re worried, you can take solace in the Navy’s new Laser Weapon System.

