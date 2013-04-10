The Hidden Monopoly Behind All Those Whizbang New Ways To Pay For Stuff

I’m all for owning an entire strip of properties in the game of Monopoly, loading them with houses and hotels, and ruthlessly boxing out my opponent. Great in games. Bad in the real world. Even worse within the payments sector.

If payments (as defined for the purposes of this article as the act of moving money from a “Point A” to a “Point B”) were to be dominated by a single player, the entire economy would suffer. I think we can all agree with that in theory.

But, you say, thankfully that hasn’t happened. And it hasn’t–for consumers. We’re certainly presented with tons of choices. Should I get a Visa or a MasterCard? From my banking institution or Capital One? Maybe an American Express? Or a Discover card? Or just pay with PayPal online and forget the whole card thing? And thank heavens for the power of choice. If American Express were as dominant as Facebook within the social world, imagine the privacy concerns we’d have to face then.

But, behind the scenes on the merchant side, payments actually are an “infrastructural monopoly.” Infrastructural monopolies are much less likely to earn the ire of regulators, because the impact is largely one-sided. In the case of payments, consumers have tons of options, but merchants do not.

Sure, businesses can pick which payment processor to use and terminal to swipe, but at the end of the day, they don’t really have a choice about whether or not to accept credit cards. And, no matter what terminal or processor you use, your core infrastructure is still based on “credit cards,” run by the duopolistic MasterCard and Visa hegemony. With upwards of 2.3 billion Visa cards and 1.5 billion MasterCards in circulation in 2011 processing a total of more than $11.5 trillion dollars (according to the Nilson report), merchants cannot afford to ignore these two companies.

The lack of a real alternative grants these two players extraordinary power. Accepting credit cards is kind of like the old Model T by Ford: you can have it in absolutely any color you want, so long as it’s black.

The credit card companies have used this infrastructural monopoly wisely, at least as far as their shareholders are concerned. By strong-arming merchants for years into paying exorbitant interchange fees, credit cards have created a huge invisible tax on economy (to the tune of $50 billion a year).