Reading Between The Lines Of Mark Zuckerberg’s Vision Statement

But beyond being immersive, low-friction, and whatever other buzzword descriptors you’d like to attach to it, Home is a recognition a subtle and profound paradigm shift.

“At one level, [Home] is just the next mobile version of Facebook,” Mark Zuckerberg says during the announcement address. “At a deeper level, I think this can start to be a change in the relationship that we have with how we use computing devices.”

And as developer/designer/blogger Dustin Curtis notes, Zuckerberg’s address is the “epitome of a vision statement,” one that shows the philosophy animating Facebook’s work.

We know that Zuckerberg has a strong sense of vision–it’s one of the reasons he was able to recruit Sheryl Sandberg to his cause. Crucially, Zuckerberg has a keen awareness of the Internet adoption curve. One which, he says, we’re just at the beginning of: about 2 billion people are on the Internet today, or about a third of the population.

But in a decade’s time, the people with feature phones will have smartphones, meaning that in a few years the majority of people who have this hand-held computing device we call a “smartphone” will have never seen what you’d call a “computer.”

For Zuckerberg, this changes everything: