How Social Media Is Reinventing Customer Service

It’s hard to ignore the major impact social media is having across the globe. As of 2012, users were uploading 72 hours of video to YouTube every minute. Celebrities have accumulated millions of Twitter followers, without paparazzi, in an online medium where they control their own message. Facebook consumes tens of millions of hours of attention every day. LinkedIn has become an essential tool for both recruiters and job seekers. These developments feel almost normal after less than 10 years.

Apart from the big, obvious changes, some important second-order effects are starting to emerge for businesses.

First, measurement requires new skills, new relationships, and new yardsticks. Nielsen wrote the book on TV measurement until time-shifting (TiVo), social viewing (GetGlue), and mobile (HBO Go) changed the media landscape to the point that Nielsen needed to reinvent its whole model.

The speed of customer response has also pushed companies to monitor social media 24/7–and have community managers empowered to address sometimes-sensitive issues in the moment. The Oreo Super Bowl tweet during the power outage grabbed mass attention to the brand’s responsiveness, while a short while later Maker’s Mark whiskey rapidly reversed a decision to lower the proof of its under-produced hand-made liquor–i.e., water it down–after a social media uproar.

The final, and perhaps most notable, transition is the power shift from brands (which sometimes do little more with social media than try to collect “likes”) to customers, whose voice can now be amplified. In the world of travel alone, diverse businesses including Carnival Cruises, United Airlines, and Vail Resorts are experiencing mass dialog with customers, across multiple channels, with decidedly mixed results.

In light of these forces, each of which carries real risks, how are leading companies adjusting their customer service strategies?

At the speed of social, talent matters.

Gone are the days of hiring solely on the basis of labor costs. As social media decreases timelines and amplifies customer word of mouth, more and more companies strive for faster, simpler resolution, in large measure by empowering front-line service employees to make a situation right rather than stick to a script. Crowdsourcing has come to customer service, much as it did for Amazon product reviews. User communities, for example, can become an irreplaceable resource for building self-help knowledge bases using collective expertise and opinion. Given the volumes of data generated by these user communities, ubiquitous sensors, social media, mobile devices and so on, hiring the right talent to dig into “big data” for meaningful insight is becoming a race for the best and brightest: demand for high-end analytic skill far outpaces supply.