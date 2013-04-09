Google Fiber Is Coming To Austin, Texas

Things in Austin are about to get approximately 100 times faster. Google officially announced today, after about weeks of speculation, that Google Fiber has chosen Longhorns HQ to be its next fiber city.

The television and Internet service, which boasts speeds up to 100 times faster than the high speed Internet to which we’re all currently accustomed (besides you, Kansas City), should be up and running by mid-2014, according to Google.

While speeds of 1 Gbps are available for $70 per month, Google will be offering a similar deal that they offered to Kansas City-ites: Free Internet at 5 Mbps for seven years, after a one-time installation fee.

And just in case that wasn’t enough good news for Austin Internet users, AT&T announced today that it is preparing to build an advanced fiber optic infrastructure in Austin–which would also be capable of delivering Internet at 1 Gbps.

“AT&T’s expanded fiber plans in Austin anticipate it will be granted the same terms and conditions as Google on issues such as geographic scope of offerings, rights of way, permitting, state licenses and any investment incentives,” the company said in a press release.

Whichever way you look at it, Austin just became an even more desirable place to live. Anyone know how much for a one-way ticket on Southwest?