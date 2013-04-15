Inside Jenna Lyons’ Office

Among Jenna Lyons’s office tchotchkes (“It’s a word I always use but can’t spell”): a peach fur (“My son says I look like Elmo”), a thank-you note from Anna Wintour, and, at bottom, a stick-figure self-portrait (“This is my body dysmorphia. See, I have really bad knees, I have skinny shoulders and arms and tiny little boobs, and really long arms, and I have fat right here”).