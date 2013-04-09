Stephen Colbert Gets Bill Clinton Tweeting, Pulls Giant Guerilla Marketing Stunt

Stephen Colbert had Bill Clinton for a sit-down and a chat last night, as part of the Clinton Global Initiative University meeting. And he got the former POTUS to talk social media. Yes, he Facebooked, said Clinton, but he didn’t tweet–due to insecurities, and worrying that no one would chat back to him, he said–armchair psychologists will have a field day with this one.

Anyhow, as well as getting Clinton to talk social media, he got him to send his first tweet–from the newly-created @PrezBillyJeff account. (Though, it should be noted, the tweet was dictated, not written.) But will it be his last?

But what a shame. At the time of this writing, @PrezBillyJeff’s followers were approaching the 40,000 mark. But it just goes to show what a master Colbert is at hijacking an event for his own gain–in the nicest possible way, of course. Just check that Twitter bio for proof.

What do you think Bill Clinton’s first tweet should have been? And should he keep the Colbert-created account, or does a Twitter handle like that do nothing for the brand? And do you think Colbert has the cojones to keep the account running?

[Image by Flickr user Justin Ruckman]