Tracking Our Readers’ (Backhanded) Compliments

The most impressive thing about this list of tweets? Not a single one is from our moms–tame as they are, though a shout out goes to @bauskas for his rare frankness. We’re tracking this feedback because we want to hear what you really think about the beats we’re covering.
Should you get stuck trying to find synonyms for “suck,” why not tell us who you want covered? Or the undying technical questions that keep you up at night? We’re doing more Tracking stories like this, you know–with topics ranging from the death of the file system to the rise of Bitcoin to secrets that programmers know. These tracking stories behave like slow live-blogs of a story that we think will last for weeks or months–meaning you have the time and opportunity to influence the direction of the coverage. We have reporters and sources. We have telephones. We have coffee breath, but also gum. So if you’re wondering about a technical topic, chances are other people are too. This is the internet. Pony up and yell at us about something constructive.
.@fastcolabs is one mainstream tech vertical that continues to surprise/intrigue/educate me on pretty much a daily basis. quite a trick.
— John Pavlus (@johnpavlus) April 24, 2013
OK, @fastcolabs now seems to be hitting its stride, e.g with interviews like UX remote testing @ FB: fastcolabs.com/3007979/open-c…
— Vicky Teinaki (@vickytnz) April 8, 2013
We’re going to dive into the UX research that led to Facebook Home this week as part of an upcoming series on the UI vs. no UI debate.
Such a relevant topic! “@chrisdannen: “It’s 2013. Do you know where your stuff is?” bit.ly/11rZ8Fr” #storage #hrtech #cloudservices
— Info Architect (@info_moves) April 6, 2013
Relevant, yes. Also complex. Check back today for two new updates to the story.
@nikki_beau You were so ahead of this trend. “@chrisdannen: Cats That Look Like Pin-Up Girls | CoCreate | bit.ly/XaYKGk”
—Panem et Circenses (@BlairLangille) February 26, 2013
Our dual areas of expertise are software and feline-related media. To wit: Henri the existentialist cat.
@chrisdannen Fascinating way 2 do article. I was going 2 say: filing is 20th C, tagging is 21st C.
— James Wallman (@jameswallman) April 5, 2013
If tagging is 21st century, what’s 22nd century? We’re betting it’s wearable computing. Look for another tracking story following this beat coming soon. For now, check out the inaugural reported piece on the topic here.
Wow, @fastcompany has something actually worth reading RT @chrisdannen: “It’s 2013. Do you know where your stuff is?” bit.ly/11rZ8Fr
— Alex Bausk (@bauskas) April 5, 2013
FastCompany has been home to innovative business thinkers since back in 1984, but then, engineers like @bauskas aren’t impressed with what the suits think. That’s why we build this site: to create a discussion hub for the creative half of the software industry.
Good read for PR peeps to stay focused! How To Pitch Your Tech Project To Us (And Everyone Else!) By @chrisdannen fastcolabs.com/3007530/open-c…
— Milena Schmidt (@MilenaPSchmidt) April 5, 2013
If only focus was all that publicity required. Amazingly, we’ve continued to get product-centric pitches since this story ran, many appended with notes thanking us for the clear and concise advice. The rub seems to be impatience. We know you want to get love for the product you’re repping–what we can’t understand is why it has to be front and center in your pitch. How about you tell us a good story we can report to our readers, and let them start a (positive) discussion about the product?
“All Engineers Stop Thinking Logically: Engage me w a story:article by @chrisdannen on how to pitch fastcolabs.com/3007530/open-c…”
— J. Ross (@sideB_IBM) April 3, 2013
Stop thinking logically indeed. This tweet reads like it was written by Google Translate set to convert English –> Drunk.
@chrisdannen yes. Love reading the site, so it’s great to gain “behind-the-scenes” insight.
— Payette (@payettepeople) April 1, 2013
Behind-the-scenes are the three words that superintend almost any good technology story.
@fastcolabs @chrisdannen This is a terrific resource, Chris. Thanks for putting it out.
— Chris Boyles (@chrsboyls) March 31, 2013
@fastcompany @fastcolabs @chrisdannen Thanks for the tips Chris! Can’t wait to use them. Our #incubator isn’t the average #fashiontech story
— Manufacture New York (@ManufactureNY) March 29, 2013
Yes, more of this please! We love hearing about software eating other industries.
Tech or nt My stff shld read this. RT @fastcompany: We hope this guide hlps whn pitching projects fastcolabs.com/3007530/open-c… by @chrisdannen
— George Schuler (@george_schuler) March 29, 2013
Your stuff can’t read. It’s stuff. Try people. But thanks!
@chrisdannen your tech pitch post should be required reading for anyone looking to get a story out. thanks for sharing!
— Vince Bitong (@vincebitong) March 27, 2013
“Anyone looking to get a story out” should really be anyone with a technology product, nascent as it might be. The most successful projects we’ve seen over the last 7 years covering the tech space have been the ones that asked for feedback early, often and publicly.
My man @chrisdannen is killing it over at @fastcompany‘s new site:fastcolabs.com/3007393/open-c…
— Matt Domino (@PuddlesofMyself) March 25, 2013
congrats to the talented @johnpaul, who’s now writing for @fastcolabs, and @chrisdannen, who was smart enough to hire him
— Andrew Nusca (@editorialiste) March 25, 2013
Check out his work, starting with these two features about Foursquare’s maps genius and the company’s grand plans to rival Google Maps.
@chrisdannen impressed by your hits on washingtonpost;full of energetic presentation; fan from egypt
— Omneya Ibrahim (@chekitita) March 24, 2013
We had no idea our content showed up on the Washington Post, but great.
@cosekoski I have no doubt@fastcolabs will rock! 🙂 Congrats on the launch! Cc: @chrisdannen
— Ekaterina Walter (@Ekaterina) March 11, 2013
You handle the confidence. We’ll work on backing it up.
Dope video, dope site. G’luck! RT @chrisdannen: @fastcolabs launches today-wish us luck! and check out our dope video:prss.co/XYgXuf
— Allison Leahy (@CatabolicMystic) March 9, 2013
Dope is as dope does. And if you haven’t seen our launch video, you should.
@chrisdannen is absolutely killing it at FastCoLabs. The amount of content there already is insane.
— Joaquin Roca (@Joaquin_V_Roca) March 8, 2013
Launching a site takes a lot of sleepless nights. Running it smartly requires at least a token amount of rest and reflection. We’re getting to the latter.
@chrisdannen Great article today.Sent it to several clients who enjoyed it as well.Thanks!
— Bennett Resnik (@BennettResnik) March 4, 2013
If You’re a Writer and You Like Whiskey, Follow the Influential @chrisdannen … I Do.
— Robert Kim, Investor (@OLEDnano) February 16, 2013
Kind of redundant, isn’t that?
[Image: Flickr user Robert Couse-Baker]