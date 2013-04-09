Tracking Our Readers’ (Backhanded) Compliments

The most impressive thing about this list of tweets? Not a single one is from our moms–tame as they are, though a shout out goes to @bauskas for his rare frankness. We’re tracking this feedback because we want to hear what you really think about the beats we’re covering.

advertisement

advertisement

Should you get stuck trying to find synonyms for “suck,” why not tell us who you want covered? Or the undying technical questions that keep you up at night? We’re doing more Tracking stories like this, you know–with topics ranging from the death of the file system to the rise of Bitcoin to secrets that programmers know. These tracking stories behave like slow live-blogs of a story that we think will last for weeks or months–meaning you have the time and opportunity to influence the direction of the coverage. We have reporters and sources. We have telephones. We have coffee breath, but also gum. So if you’re wondering about a technical topic, chances are other people are too. This is the internet. Pony up and yell at us about something constructive. .@fastcolabs is one mainstream tech vertical that continues to surprise/intrigue/educate me on pretty much a daily basis. quite a trick. — John Pavlus (@johnpavlus) April 24, 2013 OK, @fastcolabs now seems to be hitting its stride, e.g with interviews like UX remote testing @ FB: fastcolabs.com/3007979/open-c… — Vicky Teinaki (@vickytnz) April 8, 2013 We’re going to dive into the UX research that led to Facebook Home this week as part of an upcoming series on the UI vs. no UI debate. Such a relevant topic! “@chrisdannen: “It’s 2013. Do you know where your stuff is?” bit.ly/11rZ8Fr” #storage #hrtech #cloudservices — Info Architect (@info_moves) April 6, 2013 Relevant, yes. Also complex. Check back today for two new updates to the story.

advertisement

advertisement

Good read for PR peeps to stay focused! How To Pitch Your Tech Project To Us (And Everyone Else!) By @chrisdannen fastcolabs.com/3007530/open-c… — Milena Schmidt (@MilenaPSchmidt) April 5, 2013 If only focus was all that publicity required. Amazingly, we’ve continued to get product-centric pitches since this story ran, many appended with notes thanking us for the clear and concise advice. The rub seems to be impatience. We know you want to get love for the product you’re repping–what we can’t understand is why it has to be front and center in your pitch. How about you tell us a good story we can report to our readers, and let them start a (positive) discussion about the product? “All Engineers Stop Thinking Logically: Engage me w a story:article by @chrisdannen on how to pitch fastcolabs.com/3007530/open-c…” — J. Ross (@sideB_IBM) April 3, 2013 Stop thinking logically indeed. This tweet reads like it was written by Google Translate set to convert English –> Drunk. @chrisdannen yes. Love reading the site, so it’s great to gain “behind-the-scenes” insight. — Payette (@payettepeople) April 1, 2013 Behind-the-scenes are the three words that superintend almost any good technology story.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

@cosekoski I have no doubt@fastcolabs will rock! 🙂 Congrats on the launch! Cc: @chrisdannen — Ekaterina Walter (@Ekaterina) March 11, 2013 You handle the confidence. We’ll work on backing it up. Dope video, dope site. G’luck! RT @chrisdannen: @fastcolabs launches today-wish us luck! and check out our dope video:prss.co/XYgXuf — Allison Leahy (@CatabolicMystic) March 9, 2013 Dope is as dope does. And if you haven’t seen our launch video, you should. @chrisdannen is absolutely killing it at FastCoLabs. The amount of content there already is insane. — Joaquin Roca (@Joaquin_V_Roca) March 8, 2013 Launching a site takes a lot of sleepless nights. Running it smartly requires at least a token amount of rest and reflection. We’re getting to the latter.

advertisement

@chrisdannen Great article today.Sent it to several clients who enjoyed it as well.Thanks! — Bennett Resnik (@BennettResnik) March 4, 2013 If You’re a Writer and You Like Whiskey, Follow the Influential @chrisdannen … I Do. — Robert Kim, Investor (@OLEDnano) February 16, 2013 Kind of redundant, isn’t that? [Image: Flickr user Robert Couse-Baker]