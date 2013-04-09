We Are Not Being Sold To Google, Says WhatsApp Business Development Head Neeraj Arora

Yesterday’s news that Google was rumored to be preparing a $1 billion bid for WhatsApp has been refuted by an executive of the messaging service.

Neeraj Arora, Business Development head of WhatsApp told AllThingsD that there were no sales talks going on between his firm and Mountain View. Acquiring the service, which allows users to send messages, files and photos for free to other users, would give Google a seat at the messages-any-which-way table, alongside Facebook and Apple.

[Image by Flickr user Murasam3]