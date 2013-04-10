Loafing Online Can Be A Valuable Part Of A Productive Workday

With March Madness fading into April’s baseball fever, this is a particularly opportune time to take stock of a new social concern: cyberloafing.

Cyberloafing, also known as cyberslacking, occurs when employees use their companies’ computing and Internet resources for non-work related activities during business hours. Cyberloafing includes activities such as Internet browsing, online shopping and banking, social networking, emailing, and viewing online media such as YouTube or sporting events.

Some organizations address cyberloafing by spelling out acceptable use policies for Internet resources. These policies may not be effective when they lack sanctions, according to a recent study by Joseph Ugrin from Kansas State University and J. Michael Pearson from Southern Illinois University. Their study suggests that policies succeed only when employees are made aware of offending colleagues who had been caught and punished. But this study was based only on survey information collected from workers and students; essentially, people saying what they would do in given situations. But we all know that people act differently than they think they do. And I find it hard to believe that publicizing employee sanctions contributes to positive employee morale, or is good for business in general, even if it reduces cyberloafing.

Is cyberloafing even an issue? Are people really spending valuable work time on personal matters? An April 2012 paper by two researchers from the National University of Singapore, Vivien Lim and Don Chen, cites several surveys that quantify the amount of work hours being spent online for personal purposes. Specifically, they point to the following numbers:

In 2005 and 2006, the computer security firm Websense found that 61% of U.S. employees cyberloaf and that on average, U.S. employees spend 24% of their work time cyberloafing. This amounts to about 10 hours/week, more than one work day per week.

In 2006, a survey published by Debt Cubed found that 34 million Americans cyberloaf, which accounts for over 200 million wasted hours per week, according to the survey. This translates to about 1 and a quarter hours per day.

CBS Interactive reported that during the 2002 holiday season, Brits were spending 40% of their time cyberloafing.

At least some of these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt since they were generated by organizations with an interest in highlighting the problem’s severity. In contrast, Lim and Chen found that employees self-reported only about 51 minutes a day on average spent cyberloafing.

The truth most certainly lies somewhere in the middle. We can safely say that workers are spending an hour or two on average using their employer’s internet doing personal tasks. And with the increased availability of bandwidth and wireless access everyone on campus, workers are certainly doing more cyberloafing today than in the past. But is this really a problem we need to solve?

While some employers bemoan the wasted time and bandwidth their employees are consuming, consider this…cyberloafing may actually be beneficial, depending on what people are doing. Lim and Chen found that employees reported reduced levels of stress and positive emotions following sessions of internet browsing, making them more productive, not less. (Related: YouTube can be good for you!) In contrast, the researchers found that answering email did not have the same positive effect; the authors attribute this to the notion that answering email requires more concentration that web browsing.