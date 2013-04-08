Bitcoin Mining Scheme Discovered

Bitcoins are a hot commodity for traders, speculators and economists–and now they’re fertile territory for virtual mining. A new form of malware discovered by Kaspersky Labs last week turns computers into bitcoin generator machines. Bitcoins, for those unaware, are a virtual form of currency that can be exchanged for real-life goods and services. Bitcoins are “mined” through raw computing power by special software; the new malware Kaspersky discovered creates Bitcoins by quietly drafting strangers’ computers into creating bitcoins for a rogue programmer.