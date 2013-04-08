The Future In Passwords May Be All In Your Mind

A team of researchers led by professor John Chuang at UC Berkeley has tested a different way for you to authenticate your login information without a password. It’s as simple as thinking. In fact, all you do is connect to a specialized EEG device and think your password .

The contraption used by Chuang’s team, the NeuroSky, identifies brainwaves with a simple sensor placed against the forehead. The availability of affordable electroencephalogram (EEG) sensors enabled this development, which could change the way we protect our web identities. Researchers found that within a small margin of error, the product was able to distinguish and interpret one user’s brain airwaves from others close by. While it may seem a little Big Brotherly to have a computer be able to read your mind, it can also heighten password security online–something that’s been facing numerous challenges as of late.

See Fast Company‘s look at other password innovations, including eye mapping, and tricks for remembering a slew of different passwords.

[Image: Flickr user Tim Murtagh]