Socialized Medicine: “Hardcore Left” Kibbutz Leads World In OEM Disposable Medical Devices

If peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon near the border of Israel look hard enough across the Blue Line at Kibbutz Baram, they can almost make out the innovations at Elcam Medical.

Founded in 1970 as a mold and tool manufacturer, the kibbutz firm briefly dealt in plastics before settling on the production of medical components in the 1980s. Now it boasts annual sales of over $80 million, produces almost 200 million stopcocks and manifolds each year for medical device giants such as Baxter, Medtronic, and Teleflex, has subsidiaries in New Jersey (Elcam Medical Inc.), Colorado (Injectech), and Italy (Lucomed), and is developing a number of innovative technologies based on new clinical research.

The kibbutz dining hall.

Chief among these new products is the CatFinder, a system trialed at hospitals in Albany, NY, and San Diego, CA, that helps the clinician navigate a catheter inside the vein to determine the location of the catheter tip in relation to the heart. Elcam hopes to bring this product to market by the end of the year and help eliminate the need to use x-rays–which are less efficient and can adversely affect the patient’s health–to verify the catheter tip location. The CatFinder is designed specifically for use with peripherally inserted central catheters, or PICC lines, a type of intravenous access used in long processes such as chemotherapy and antibiotic therapy.

Obviously the kibbutz culture has some sort of influence on Elcam; above is socialism, and below [on the management side] is capitalism, but it is a softer, more enlightened form of capitalism.

One of the most innovative technologies Elcam has already placed on the market is the Flexi-Q, a disposable precision-mode Auto Injector that allows users to self-inject drugs for multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other diseases. The next product in this range, which it is developing in cooperation with a large global partner, is the Flexi-Q eMU, a multi-use Auto-injector designed as a gadget resembling an iPhone that collects vital statistics on the patient such as when they last injected, and allows such information to be transferred to their doctor.

Despite all this, Elcam CEO and Baram native Ehud Raivitz believes his firm’s real innovation is the way in which it relates to its customers. As Elcam was founded without any special technology or resource, it was essential to make customers “love us,” he says, adding that it achieved this by offering a one-stop shop of high-quality products alongside exceptional customer service.

Raivitz says the key is helping customers integrate Elcam’s products into their own: “Consider the fact that we prepare one component that costs, say, 10 cents, but they place it inside a product that has 30 components and costs $100. If that 10 cent product doesn’t arrive on time and doesn’t function properly, it costs them $100.”

Baram is still very much a socialist enterprise, from the “hardcore left” of the kibbutz movement, Raivitz proudly points out. Important decisions on Elcam, such as the 2010 Lucomed acquisition and selection of its 10 board members, are put to the kibbutz’s 300 members (quorum is 20%), who vote with a show of hands in the central dining hall. Everybody has the opportunity to speak; once, Raivitz even presented a Flexi-Q to his peers.