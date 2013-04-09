Woody Allen, Louis C.K., And The Power Of The Handwritten Note

It’s almost too adorable to be true: the immortally comic Woody Allen reaches out to the comically mortal Louis C.K. Allen wants C.K. in his next movie. So as C.K. tells the New York Times , he goes into Allen’s office to read for Blue Jasmine.

The character he read for was a total jerk–spousal abuser, the works–and he knew he wasn’t right for the part. C.K. says it was “very emotional” for him; he’d been waiting for that email his whole life. Then, two weeks later, Allen’s assistant brought over a package: pages from the script and a letter from him. This is what it said:

“You were too sweet a guy to do the other one, but this is one you could do. If you don’t want to do this, we’ll do something, someday.”

C.K. reads the lines–the part is a failed romance for the lead, “one of those awful stories that women carry around”–and he’s laughing out loud. His reply?

I hand-wrote him a letter saying unequivocally yes, and sent it off.

The anecdote is a small part of an excellent interview–the comedian also unpacks the grind inherent in building an audience and the power success lends him in negotiating with networks–but deserves a closer reading for what it says about how to do business.

These are two of the funniest people of the last half century. How do they work out how to work together? By email, yes, but after that first unsuccessful reading, the role that C.K. did get came about with a certain analog gentlemanliness. They didn’t type to one another; they wrote.

As John Coleman writes for HBR, the handwritten is valuable for the reasons that it’s given way to type: emails, tweets, and texts are essentially costless and we send them endlessly. The average corporate email account sends or receives 100 emails per day–which is why when we talk about email, we’re really talking about making triage choices between signal and noise.

But a handwritten note is rare. According to the U.S. Postal Service, people get one personal letter every two weeks. As Coleman notes, they’re costly: you have to take the time to think on every word and write it out, you have to fumble with stamps, and put the thing in the mailbox. And therein lies the inky rub: all those costs convey value to the person you’re writing to.