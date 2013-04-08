Twitter The Best Thing To Happen To TV, Says “Wife Swap” Producer Stephen Lambert

Twitter–and Facebook–are changing the way that producers look at creating new TV shows.

Stephen Lambert, the chairman of All3Media, and creator of Wife Swap, Faking It, and Undercover Boss, seems to think so.

In fact, Studio Lambert, the Brit’s production company, is currently “developing a show that has a very big second-screen element.”

Lambert is expecting to hear back from network bosses this week whether his program, which is a cross between a reality show and a quiz game-show, will be commissioned.

He did, however, warn the audience at the MipTV conference in Cannes yesterday that just because an opinion is gospel on Twitter doesn’t necessarily mean it chimes with the rest of the audience.

As well as having access to a free focus group, which enables producers to tweak the format or content of shows, it’s the second-screen aspect of social media, and how it can be used to create content, that excites Lambert so much.

He did, however, strike a warning against forcing social media on TV viewers, and said that such a move would be “limiting” to the creative process.