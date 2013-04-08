advertisement
Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister, Dead At 87

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Margaret Thatcher has died of a stroke.

The British leader, one of the most iconic and divisive political figures in British post-war history, who won three elections, died peacefully at The Ritz in London, according to a spokesman. She had been staying at the hotel.

She was not the first woman Prime Minister–that accolade goes to Sri Lanka’s Sirimavo Bandaranaike–but she was perhaps the world’s best known female leader. Some of her best-known quotes are appearing on Twitter.

[Image by Flickr user rahuldlucca]

