Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister, Dead At 87

The British leader, one of the most iconic and divisive political figures in British post-war history, who won three elections, died peacefully at The Ritz in London, according to a spokesman. She had been staying at the hotel.

She was not the first woman Prime Minister–that accolade goes to Sri Lanka’s Sirimavo Bandaranaike–but she was perhaps the world’s best known female leader. Some of her best-known quotes are appearing on Twitter.

I do not know anyone who has got to the top without hard work. That is the recipe. -Margaret Thatcher — Inspirational Women (@FamousWomen) April 6, 2013

In politics, If you want anything said, ask a man. If you want anything done, ask a woman. – Margaret Thatcher bit.ly/A1l09V — Wise Quotes (@wisequotesnet) April 5, 2013

Being powerful is like being a lady. If you have to tell people you are, you aren’t. #Thatcher — Margaret Thatcher (@ThatcherQuotes) January 14, 2013

[Image by Flickr user rahuldlucca]