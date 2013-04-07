Software Changing The Future Of Retail: Trends To Watch

While retail commerce is still overwhelmingly in-store, the very notion that “in-store” and “e-commerce” are discrete has begun to dissolve. Big stores are trying to figure out how to engage customers on smartphones while web-native retailers like Amazon and eBay are extending their services into in-store territory with same-day fulfillment options. As the nature of the store changes, store operators are hunting for new technologies and partners who can help them figure out loyalty, in-store behavior, comparison shopping and what to do with social networking.

This is a big story, so we’re building the article as it develops. As we go along, we’ll talk to experts to help make sense of it all. You can influence the direction of this story by tweeting at the author.

Some retailers innovate in-house; elsewhere, startups are bringing modular improvements to the in-store experience. Online sellers are making advances in logistics while growing their marketplaces to include wide varieties of new and used goods sources from a network big and small businesses. Here we’re tracking the latest developments–should they spark any bright ideas, scratch out a few wireframes and a functional spec of your app, and submit it to our Retail Accelerator.

Here are eight things you should do regarding QR codes and four things you shouldn’t. Perhaps the most overlooked: educating everyone in the store, customers and employees alike. One major pratfall of integrating QR codes into your merchandising strategy is that iOS devices don’t come pre-loaded with a QR code reading app. So while iPhone-owning customers might be aware you can access information via an in-store code, they may be discouraged from interacting with it because they don’t know QR-reader apps are out there, or are baffled by the variety on the App Store. While some Android devices do come with QR code readers, many users may not know the apps are even there. Via The Mobilists:

First educate your employees. They need to be able to help your customers if they are having any problems understanding what to do. This may take a little up front time but the end result will increase the efficiency of your store. Second, educate your customers. I would put up signs explaining the QR codes and how to use them. Your employees should be ready to help if they run into any questions. Macy’s used a video explaining the codes in their “Backstage Pass” campaign.

As of January 2013, at least four brands have passed one million Instagram followers and more than 30 have over 100,000 followers there. For small companies especially, Instagram is an idea content marketing platform because it’s so low-overhead to produce compelling content. For big companies, it’s your best shot at seeming natural and organic, because there’s no real necessity for copy writing. Here’s are the companies on the list who have retail stores. Via SocialFresh:

Victoria’s Secret 1,363,468 followers

Nike 838,177 followers

Forever21 673,560 followers

Burberry 651,199 followers

Top Shop 518,466 followers

asos 468,706 followers

H&M 456,614 followers

Adidas (Adidas Originals) 393,282 followers

Tiffany 347,071 followers

Gucci 341,935 followers

Coach 121,568 followers

Ralph Lauren 112,374 followers

Adidas 109,793 followers

Gap 77,683 followers

Armani 73,874 followers

The North Face 63,932

Puma 47,738 followers

Levi’s 43,284 followers

Walmart makes an interesting acquisition in March 2013. A company called socialcalendar, built on the Facebook platform, calls itself “the place for birthdays and holidays” and claims to have 100 million special dates belonging to 15 million users. Apparently Walmart is after is social gifting. Via AllFacebook.