Boeing 787 Dreamliner Passes Test

Some good news for the troubled Boeing 787 Dreamliner: It completed a certification test flight today with its new updated battery system . “Today’s flight marks the final certification test for the new battery system, completing the testing required by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),” the company said.

The latest test could mean its the end of a series of PR-disaster flights for the company, whose planes had to be grounded around the world after catching fire more than a few times. The victorious flight departed from Paine Field in Everett, Wash. today and lasted for nearly two hours.

“The crew reported that the certification demonstration plan was straightforward and the flight was uneventful,” the company added.

Which for Boeing–and the companies who paid them a lot of money for the new planes–may be the best news of all.

[Image courtesy of Boeing]