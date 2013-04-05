Mars One Now Partnered With Dutch University

In their mission to send humans to Mars, the non-profit organization Mars One has officially locked down a partner university for research and education. The University of Twente in the Netherlands will join with the space-bound mission, the company announced this week.

The students and researchers at the university will be tapped to help Mars One answer questions about the science and social part of their trip including the problems settlers may face and potential solutions on how to solve them.

Mars One has already raised several million dollars (out of the estimated $6 billion it will take to get things, literally, off the ground).

[Image: Flickr user J Gabas Esteban]