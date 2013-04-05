Zuckerberg’s Immigration Reform Group Off To Shaky Start

According to a report by Politico‘s Reid Epstein, the leader of Zuckerberg’s reform group (and his former Harvard roommate) Joe Green, has already apologized for some hiccups he made in distributing Human Capital’s launch plan. Green wrote in the prospectus that technology gurus, Bill Gates and Mark Andreessen were to be founding members of “Human Capital,” bringing their tech savvy, large scale influence and wealth.

However, Epstein reports, Gates and Andreessen are not part of Human Capital. Not yet, anyway.

“Several prominent leaders in the tech community, operating solely as individuals, continue to work on forming an issues advocacy organization that would seek to promote issues such as comprehensive immigration reform and education reform,” Green said in a statement to Politico today. “However, some of the information contained in this email is outdated and not representative of the kind of work this organization will perform.

The prospectus is, however, another look into the tangled world of Zuckerberg’s political activism that has left many observers trying to figure out where he stands in the political spectrum. Earlier this week, in an interview with Wired, he semi-dodged a question about his support of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

In response to a reporter’s observation that he “got a lot of crap” for holding a Christie fundraiser, he explained: “No more crap than usual. We build a service that a billion people use. It’s an important part of a lot of people’s lives. We take that really seriously, and it’s a lot of weight. The people who want to work here are the ones who relish the impact and enjoy having the responsibility of holding up that weight—the positive and the negative. Sometimes we are going to do stuff that’s controversial, and we’re going to make mistakes. We have to be willing to take risks.”

In the article he also explained his support of education, saying that it seemed only a natural fit with his wife’s work as a teacher after graduating from Harvard.