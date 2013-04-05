Convicted Hacker, Troll “Weev” Livetweets Prison Sentence

Andrew Auernheimer, a hacker and internet troll known as “Weev” who is serving a 41-month prison sentence under murky legal circumstances, is currently incarcerated in New York’s Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). Auernheimer is also prolifically tweeting under the username @rabite from inside the MDC, thanks to a service which lets federal inmates email the outside world.

Trulincs, the Trust Fund Limited Inmate Computer System, is an in-prison email service designed to provide inmates with limited internet communications. Inmates, who pay for access, can write emails to approved outside contacts–but they do not have direct internet access. These emails are then reviewed by federal prison officials before being sent out through a related system called Corrlinks.

Corrlinks, which is operated by a for-profit vendor called the Advanced Technology Group, does not charge inmates at federal prisons. However, sending messages to inmates in Iowa, Minnesota, and Oklahoma results in a $.25-.30 charge per message to contacts and loved ones. Emails are reviewed by prison staff before being delivered, in printed form, to inmates.

Auernheimer is successfully tweeting from inside the MDC via TRULINC messages to a contact named Meredith Patterson whom he named in a Tweet. Several third-party services, such as Tweetymail, also offer users the ability to post tweets via email. Twitter also has a separate program which lets users post via SMS text message.

From within the MDC, Auernheimer’s tweets are a mixture of calls to reform cybercrime laws, trolling, complaints about prison food (Auernheimer has celiac disease), and descriptions of prison life.

For lack of a Twitter client, replying is hard. I print out mentions and giggle at them during lockdown. They are cherished. — Andrew Auernheimer (@rabite) April 5, 2013