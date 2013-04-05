How Kevin Ware Won The NCAA Tournament … On Facebook

He may have had the roughest tournament of all, but Louisville’s Kevin Ware can walk away with at least one individual award: The largest increase in mentions and total mentions on Facebook during March Madness. That and more fun stats put together by the status gurus at Facebook are below in a fun infographic:





Facebook, as it has shown through its coverage of the marriage equality fight, elections and other March Madness graphics, has been great at mining its data to reflect who is talking about what and where. While Ware may have not been a surprising talk of conversation on Facebook (in case you missed it, he had a gruesome injury that left his shin sticking out of his skin on live television), it is interesting the extent that it captured the conversation over other March Madness storylines like Florida Gulf Coast, Gonzaga’s early exit and more.

