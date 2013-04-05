10 MOST POPULAR STORIES OF THE WEEK: JUGGALOS, GAY MARRIAGE, AND MORE

1. Watch: A Hidden Camera Captures A Package’s Hidden Journey
Co.Design
Ever wonder how a package travels through the mail? Find out in this investigative video.
2. The 10/10/10 Rule For Tough Decisions
Fast Company
Emotions clouding your better judgment? Take a step back with the 10/10/10 rule.
3. Snapshots Of Google Earth At Its Most Surreal
Co.Design
Interesting renderings, but it looks like Google Earth’s algorithms are a bit off from time to time.
4. Shocking Revelation: Juggalos Are Humans Too
Co.Design
New portraiture shows the softer side of the Insane Clown Posse.
5. What The Most Productive People Do Before Bed
Fast Company
The final word on how you should be approaching sleep.
6. 23 Of The Most Creative Marriage Equality Facebook Pictures
Co.Exist
Check out some of the top marriage equality pictures courtesy of Facebook. You can’t argue with C-3P0 and R2-D2.
7. 4 Surprising App-Design Principles, From The Instagram Of Quick Quizzes
Co.Design
These 4 principles will help your app stand out from the crowd and engage your easily distracted audience.
8. How Facebook Measured Gay Marriage Support With An Equals Sign
Co.Design
If Facebook is the modern indicator of public stance and sentiment then gay marriage may soon be legal.
9. When Marketing’s A Joke: 13 Boffo April Fools’ Stunts
Co.Create
Take a peek at some great April Fools’ ad videos–my pooch would’ve loved the Ikea Hundstol.
10. Why Clothing Is The Next Frontier Of Responsive Computing
Co.Labs
Clothing may beat Google Glass to the party as the first wearable tech.
[Image: Flickr user x-ray delta one]