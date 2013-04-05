Microsoft Rumored To Have Google Glass Rival On The Way

Industry analyst Brian White is the source of a new rumor about Microsoft’s future in wearable tech: White suggests that Microsoft is following Google’s lead and will introduce its own wearable augmented reality goggles in the first half of 2014.

White’s argument is that Google has made such a splash in both hardware and the software apps that will support Glass that Microsoft is going to try to directly compete with Google. Since Microsoft has been moving into smartphone and tablet markets in an effort to rival both Google and Apple, White’s arguments are plausible: Microsoft could easily be keen to tap into the reams of user data that connected AR goggles will generate as Google itself is. The same reason explains why other players including China’s Baidu and a long list of other folks are also reportedly working in the AR headware space.

White stirred up another hot rumor earlier this week with a suggestion that Apple‘s much-rumored television will arrive in late 2013 and sport a novel ring-like control device.

Is it inevitable that we’ll soon be wearing AR goggles as commonly as we carry smartphones right now?

[Image: Flickr user zugaldia]