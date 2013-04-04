advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Life and Death Week @CoLabs

A Life and Death Week @CoLabs
Nat Farbman/Getty Images 1947
By Professor Walrus1 minute Read

We don’t fool around at CoLabs—It’s all about the struggle to survive, this week! Does ubiquitous computing (aka, mobile devices) signal the of Death of File Systems? And what about Brogrammers, the formerly all-male brotherhood of software developers? Can this fraternity of hopelessly geeky guys survive an industry-wide drive to recruit female engineers? We say, it’s about time women learn to be hopelessly geeky, too! Nonetheless, and regardless of our standards of hygiene, we’ve all got a lot to learn, especially to survive as entrepreneurs. This week’s survival lessons show you What American Startups Can Learn From The Cutthroat Chinese Software Industry and How To Succeed With A Retail Startup In A Post-Groupon World. Plus, our man on the dime, Gabe Stein, is following the Bitcoin bubble, and Julia Kaganskiy reports the naked truth from the tech frontiers of fashion. If you ask me, it looks a lot like The Emporer’s New Clothes, though the technology really is amazing.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life