A Life and Death Week @CoLabs

We don’t fool around at CoLabs—It’s all about the struggle to survive, this week! Does ubiquitous computing (aka, mobile devices) signal the of Death of File Systems? And what about Brogrammers, the formerly all-male brotherhood of software developers? Can this fraternity of hopelessly geeky guys survive an industry-wide drive to recruit female engineers? We say, it’s about time women learn to be hopelessly geeky, too! Nonetheless, and regardless of our standards of hygiene, we’ve all got a lot to learn, especially to survive as entrepreneurs. This week’s survival lessons show you What American Startups Can Learn From The Cutthroat Chinese Software Industry and How To Succeed With A Retail Startup In A Post-Groupon World. Plus, our man on the dime, Gabe Stein, is following the Bitcoin bubble, and Julia Kaganskiy reports the naked truth from the tech frontiers of fashion. If you ask me, it looks a lot like The Emporer’s New Clothes, though the technology really is amazing.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens