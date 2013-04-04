Penguin Classics Releases Poems by Heart App

Have you ever been sliding, jumping and tilting your way through Temple Run and just thought to yourself, man, I really should just be reciting some poetry right now? You’re in luck, because Penguin is on the job.

Poems by Heart, their app released today, is another in the line of Penguin apps used to inspire literary engagement, after taking full advantage of the iPad, and even creating a handy dandy book finder app.

Poems by Heart, however, will actually help you commit poems to memory with step-by-step memorization exercises and games. You can even have poems read to you, if you’re too busy to look down at your phone. So next time you’re at a swanky cocktail party, you won’t even have to pull out your phone when you choose to recite some Blake or Whitman.