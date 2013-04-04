Bloomberg Adds Twitter Feeds To Financial Information Platform

Bloomberg announced today that information from real-time Twitter feeds will now be available on its financial information platform. The announcement comes two days after the SEC approved corporate announcements made through social media (with limitations, of course).

With the service, users can also create alerts to be informed of unusual bouts of chatter on social media about a company or topic.

“When important news is shared on Twitter, traders and investors need to be able to access it, and validate its importance in order to incorporate that information into their decision making process,” said Jean-Paul Zammitt, head of sales and product development for the Bloomberg Professional service in a statement. “Bloomberg’s platform now provides this ability, along with the high-quality news, data and analytics our users need and have come to expect from us.”