Why Everybody Hates On Content Marketers

A few months ago, I attended one of the biggest tech conferences, where I saw Michael Arrington moderate a panel. Following the panel, I chatted with a prominent tech entrepreneur, a top-notch product guy.

I was surprised to hear this tech founder dismiss Arrington (founder of TechCrunch and CrunchFund), saying, “What are you getting all excited about? What has Arrington ever done in his life? He never created any sort of product, so how can he really understand the tech world?”

This statement by my product-oriented friend got me thinking: How do we define products in the tech world? Are content people seen as a joke in the eyes of the product people? As a content marketer myself, I wanted to investigate the value and perception of content marketing in relation to the products it supports.

The truth is, content marketing people are often despised by product people. Let’s take a look at how this plays out in real-world interactions.

Even the most extremely accomplished content people aren’t usually invited to speak at tech conferences. When they are invited, they at best moderate a panel. At tech conferences, even the Robert Scobles of the world are usually presented only as commenters, new media journalists, or trend forecasters.

I came across this notion in Brad Feld’s blog: “One of the jokes in my little universe is that every time I hear the word ‘marketing’ I throw up a little in my mouth…”

In translation, content creators are usually a little despised, or at least not as valued as entrepreneurs. A double standard currently exists as represented by this commonly shared belief that “all the marketing in the world won’t help you if you don’t have a great product.” Yet, time after time, great entrepreneurs turn to great content marketers to promote their product.