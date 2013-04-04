Talk To Your ATM With New Bank Of America Innovation

Bank of America will be rolling out new high-end ATMs in Boston this month. They feature live video chat with tellers to allow customers a chance for more complete after-hours and weekend banking.

The ATMs will also allow customers to withdraw cash in denominations other than $20–now you can get that $1, $5 or even a $100. They will even be able to deposit checks with cash back or split deposits into two separate accounts.

[Image: Flickr user Paul_Lowry]