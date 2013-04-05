When Politics And Branding Don’t Mix: The Chipotle Boy Scouts Burrito Blowup

It’s a no-brainer: A brand sponsors a nonprofit organization known for its good works so it can score some high citizenship points from current and potential customers. Unfortunately, in today’s volatile political climate, the proven pros of cause marketing can quickly turn into one big mess.

Most recently, Chipotle pulled its sponsorship of the Boy Scouts of America Scout-A-Rama event in Utah, the biggest fundraising event of the year for the BSA’s Great Salt Lake Council. Why? Because the Boy Scouts still don’t officially allow participation by anyone who’s LGBT.

It’s not that Chipotle couldn’t see this coming. The Boy Scouts controversy has been looming large this year, especially after the organization considered removing the ban and then delayed making an actual decision on the matter. When Chipotle was first criticized for their sponsorship, a spokesman responded by saying, “In Salt Lake, the Scouting institution is very strong, and it is our chance to connect with customers in that community.”

Translation: “It doesn’t matter what a group believes as long as we might make a potential buck out of this.”

This only turned up the public heat on Chipotle as gay activists pointed out that the company was actually violating its own internal non-discriminatory policy. Chipotle finally did the inevitable and pulled its funding of the event, responding to all social media comments with this blanket statement: “We cancelled our participation in this event, not just due to our policy, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

Translation: “We had to do this, so let’s pretend we have integrity.”

Cause marketing is more and more of a popular tactic for brands; that’s because it’s widely perceived to be a win-win. A study done in 2011 showed that 37% of all people said that they purchased a product because it was associated with a cause, 75% purchased a brand because of its cause marketing, and 61% were willing to try a new brand if it was associated with a cause. Those kinds of statistics are why corporate cause-marketing is expected to top $1.8 billion this year.