Streaming Digital Music Royalties Top Radio Revenues For First Time In U.K.

Royalties earned from digital music services in the U.K. have beaten licensing revenues from radio broadcasts for the first time, the nation’s Performing Rights Society has revealed.

New agreements with Google Play, Microsoft Xbox, and new entities like Spotify have contributed to a 32.2% growth in digital income compared to 2012. This means that digital music sources like iTunes, online streaming services, and the like are likely the main national source of recurring income for British music acts, since the PRS notes these revenues have also surpassed those earned from live performances. International licensing, thanks to the potentially greater market size, still dwarfs national licensing.

The digital music streaming game is exploding right now, underscored by Facebook’s recent moves to more prominently integrate services like Spotify and Rdio into its users’ timelines. But Spotify’s expansion from its U.K. home was famously held up for years due to inflexibility in the U.S. record industry. Apple itself, the king of digital music downloads, struggled with U.S. labels for years, and has still to launch its own fully streaming music service.

[Image: Flickr user James Cridland]