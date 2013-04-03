Lessons From Building A Programmed Bookstore

When Lorem Ipsum Books started up in 2003, I built a web-based inventory and point-of-sale system because that’s what I knew. And then I made an architectural choice that would haunt me for years: I chose to move the Linux server from under the sales counter to a data center down the road.

This simple system was run on an in-store Linux machine running an Apache web server with a MySQL database of inventory on it. Most web developers today would be familiar with this simple LAMP stack. Employees accessed the inventory system through a web browser running on the computer sitting on the checkout counter. For a cash drawer and receipt printer I went on eBay and purchased the cheapest I could find. With this hardware and a found Cuecat barcode scanner I was in business. I built the computers with spare parts, so the total cost was less than $300.

In typical point-of-sale fashion, the cash drawer connected to the receipt printer with a cord that looks like a telephone cable, which in turn connected directly to the controlling serial port on the Linux machine. The chain of command from cash register to cash drawer via receipt printer was simple, and thankfully worked with little coaxing. But this simplicity wasn’t to last, as I started hacking the store, adding sensors. To receive this sensor input required the addition of a microcontroller. The iRX programmable integrated circuit sat in a box under the counter that converted sensor data into signals readable by the Linux server.





As I expanded the store’s infrastructure, complexity was visibly tied to the size of tangled wires protruding from the ground. Today much of this physical jumbling can be eliminated by embracing Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or ZigBee, but at the time the physical connection was standard and neat cabling a requirement for both system debugging and a pleasant shopping experience.

Once a sensor backplane had been established with the microcontroller, I wired in a half dozen inputs from various places around the store. For example, a “button box” outside lured puzzled passersby into the store as an in-window speaker spoke the “word of the day,” the title of the last book sold, or the store’s catchphrase depending on what button they pressed. Inside the store, when customers lifted a red lid on the checkout counter the store speakers would blurt out the word of the day. (The word of the day is a randomly chosen word from the title of a randomly chosen book in stock which we tweet daily. If you buy a book with this word in the title, the Point-of-Sale system gives you 10% off.)