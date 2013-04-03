Lululemon’s Product Chief Out After See-Through Pants Scandal

A sheer scandal may have sent one Lululemon executive packing.

The sportswear company’s Chief Product Officer Sheree Waterson is leaving the company only weeks after it had to recall 17% of its pants because customers found them to be to see-through when they were in certain positions. In addition to exposing many women’s skivvies, it also was a huge embarrassment for the a which has faced numerous quality issues in the past year.

The company’s stock fell 1.2% on Wednesday following the news.

