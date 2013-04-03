Lululemon’s Product Chief Out After See-Through Pants Scandal

A sheer scandal may have sent one Lululemon executive packing.
The sportswear company’s Chief Product Officer Sheree Waterson is leaving the company only weeks after it had to recall 17% of its pants because customers found them to be to see-through when they were in certain positions. In addition to exposing many women’s skivvies, it also was a huge embarrassment for the a which has faced numerous quality issues in the past year.
The company’s stock fell 1.2% on Wednesday following the news.
Some reaction from the Twittersphere (where everyone used jokes about “sheerness” and “transparency” obviously):
Now that’s what I call transparent RT @bloombergnews: FLASH: Lululemon chief product officer to leave
— Michael Roston (@michaelroston) April 3, 2013
Yikes –> RT @bloombergtv: BREAKING: Lululemon chief product officer to leave
— Callie Schweitzer (@cschweitz) April 3, 2013
It’s no stretch why #Lululemon‘s product chief stepped down.
— Michael Gray (@12mgray) April 3, 2013