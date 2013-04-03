Mark Zuckerberg’s AngelFire profile sleuthed out

At 15, we all made foolish decisions when it came to the Internet. Whether that meant Facebook , Myspace , Friendster, or whatever social network was most popular at the time. For Mark Zuckerberg , it seems his awkward niche of the web was on AngelFire, the barebones precursor to the aforementioned sites.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation that this is the Zuck’s first online profile beyond a report from Hacker News, it certainly seems to fit the bill, from the unconventional humor to the advanced tech savvy.

“Hi, my name is… Slim Shady,” the possible Zuckerberg writes on his page. “No, really, my name is Slim Shady. Just kidding, my name is Mark.”

The future king of social media seemed to already be hinting at a network of users on his page, as he writes of his web of names: “As of now, the web is pretty small. Hopefully, it will grow into a larger web… If you do not know anyone on The Web, contact me anyway and I will put you on it. In order for this applet to work, you must E-Mail me your name and the names of the two people that you would like to be linked with.”

King of the nerds!