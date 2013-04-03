Home: Facebook Calls First Dibs On Your Mobile Life

Facebook announced a new Android software called Home on Thursday that swells the social network’s presence on smartphones, literally taking over the entire screen from the moment a device wakes up.

The app’s “Cover Feed,” which serves as both the phone’s lock screen and home screen, replaces background images with full-screen photo updates from friends. Users can double-tap their screens to like a story or slide their fingers across the screen to move on to another. It’s like never closing Facebook.





Home also reconfigures Facebook Messenger and SMS messages to be less intrusive. With a feature the company calls “chat heads,” users see the profile photo of the friend who sent a message pop into their screen in a tiny bubble. They can then tap the bubble to read and respond without closing the app they had been using.

The new software will be available as a free download from the Google Play store on some Samsung and HTC phones starting April 12, with access being rolled out more broadly in the coming months. Some phones will also come pre-installed with Home. The first, the aptly named HTC First, will go on sale April 12.





Facebook started taking over our phones long before it announced Home, and its apps already dominate many people’s mobile experiences. Together they accounted for 23% of time spent on mobile apps last year, according to a Comscore study. Instagram (which Facebook owns), Gmail, and YouTube tie for its runner-up at a relatively measely 3%.

But the company’s strategy has shifted since Facebook took over desktop browsing time. Its mobile releases over the last few years have focused on practical tasks such as messaging and voice calling.

By making Facebook something people use, rather than a place people visit, the social network is calling first dibs on mobile users’ time and content.