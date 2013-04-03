Jimmy Fallon To Step In As Tonight Show Host

Just a few years after Jay Leno strong-armed Conan O’Brien out of the Tonight Show and onto TBS, the man and his chin are stepping down next year to allow Jimmy Fallon into the spotlight, NBC confirmed today , following weeks (and let’s be honest, years) of speculation.

Fallon will take over in the spring of 2014 as the sixth host of the famed Tonight Show, which is relocating from Los Angeles back to 30 Rock for its new host.

Fallon, known for his musical talents and quick wit, joked after the announcement that, “I’m really excited to host a show that starts today instead of tomorrow.”

On Twitter, stars from Selena Gomez to Ryan Seacreast added in their congratulations to Fallon.

“Congrats to @jimmyfallon!” New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg tweeted. “Looking forward to the Tonight Show coming back to the Big Apple where it belongs.”

[Image: Flickr user John M Nicholas]