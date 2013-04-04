Ex-Zynga Employees Lament Bungled OMGPOP Acquisition

“I recently spent a great weekend with our senior leaders at a nearby Ashram,” Pincus wrote in his message, which Zynga shared with Fast Company. “We spent the weekend doing yoga and meditation in addition to juice cleanses. We all found this incredibly grounding and left more mindful of what it takes to win this year. So, we have all agreed it will be a fun experiment to start having the entire company spend an hour every Monday in silent, joint meditation…Let’s try this for the second quarter and see if we generate better metrics through mindfulness.”

Pincus wasn’t actually being serious–he was just setting up his staff for an April Fools’ prank. But by the time “Meditation Mondays” started, Zynga’s zen-like atmosphere had already dissipated, as the public soon learned that one of its top leaders would be leaving the company. In a statement released earlier this week, Zynga said VP Dan Porter, the head of the company’s New York studio, had left the gaming company and would be replaced by another executive. Porter was the former CEO of OMGPOP, the startup behind the blockbuster hit Draw Something, which Zynga paid $183 million to acquire last March. It was Zynga’s largest acquisition to date. Yet a year after purchasing the startup, Draw Something has proved a dud and Zynga continues to hemorrhage top talent. Was the acquisition a complete flop?

I wish that they would focus in on their own employees a little bit more, because people in there have great ideas.

When Zynga bought OMGPOP, its userbase was rocketing. Draw Something, which enables users to competitively doodle pictures with friends, had tens of millions of downloads. But the game soon began losing popularity and sales waned, forcing Zynga to lower expectations about Draw Something and write off $95 million related to OMGPOP. “We all knew buying OMGPOP and Draw Something was bad timing,” one top former employee told me recently. “They bought it at the peak [of Draw Something], and people got tired of the gameplay quickly and the usership dropped. We got the timing wrong.”

“It wasn’t a smart decision,” says one former long-time product manager. “It was a knee-jerk reaction to something the executive team saw as a threat to the company. If you look at OMGPOP’s portfolio of failed games, the fact that they hit on this winning game was an accident. People got bored of playing Draw Something after about two weeks. Zynga closed the acquisition and announced it when their numbers peaked. That’s almost comical. They definitely overpaid.”

But the acquisition was also about talent, some say. “I knew the OMGPOP guys–they were really talented, and really good at making games,” says a former Zynga general manager. “What they were bad at was making money, and they were struggling for a long time.”

“The guys over there [at OMGPOP] are really smart, and they did some really great stuff, but it wasn’t enough to warrant the whole acquisition,” says one former topflight designer. “The main reason they bought OMGPOP was because they had released something that was very cohesive and fresh, even though it was just Pictionary for a mobile audience. I was very disappointed by the acquisition because I didn’t see where the monetization would be [with Draw Something]. By the time they made the acquisition, I had stopped playing it. I had to do 15 drawings at a time, and I couldn’t catch up with it all since it would take like an hour and a half a day. It just felt encumbering, and I was worried that that type of gameplay would get tiring for the rest of the industry.”