LucasArts Shuts Down

Back in October The Walt Disney Company paid George Lucas $4 billion for Lucasfilm, Star Wars, and LucasArts, the video game creator. Disney stated publicly that they did not plan on continuing development in LucasArts–and less than a year later, the Mickey Mouse behemoth has shuttered the 30-year-old gaming company.

The decision resulted in a number of layoffs, while a small team will remain to help the transition, and others will move on to work with Disney Interactive, the company said in a statement to Gameinformer.com. LucasArts, founded in 1982, developed Star Wars and Indiana Jones games, and worked with other developers to produce original games.