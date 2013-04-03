Instagram and Android Celebrate One Year Together

Instagram and Android are celebrating their one-year anniversary of launching Instagram for Android today, with a few reasons to make a toast. According to a blog post by Instagram Android Team’s Philip McAllister, the app has been downloaded over a million times. Half of all Instagram photos are shared through the app as well.

In the post, McAllister highlighted some of the company’s favorite worldwide events covered by Instagram users using the app. They include:





and





If you can’t get enough of Instagram, make sure to get it when launches with Polaroid in 2014.

What are some of your favorite Instagram accounts to follow? Tell us in the comments section.