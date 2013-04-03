How To Succeed With A Retail Startup In A Post-Groupon World

Kara Kaplan and Jen Morris are cofounders of Chicago-based Giftbar , which they conceived as a classy way to bring gift cards to small fashion boutiques. But they found that the cleverness of their “big idea” didn’t matter–small businesses were so wary after bad experiences with software products that a product-centric approach wasn’t working.

“We needed to reassure merchants that we were going to help them sell in a digital way, not in a discounted way,” explains Kaplan. What Jen terms “the Groupon effect” had made many merchants feel negative towards the whole idea of working with a third party for their business. “Daily deals sites had diluted their brand and attracted the wrong types of customer, says Kaplan. “We knew we had to change our pitch and assure them that we could help them market to the right consumers.”

For a software business in this space, the medium is often the message. Launching a successful retail software product means working with the right merchants at launch, and scoring the right launch partners means forging a high-touch relationship. Morris and Kaplan met personally with every merchant. “Our passion resonated with them because they feel the same about their store,” says Morris.

“I could get one from Starbucks more easily than I could a local merchant,” explains Giftbar cofounder Kaplan about the “a-ha” moment which ultimately led her to set up Giftbar with long-term business partner Morris. “I have friends in the suburbs; to buy them a gift card from a store near them, I had to fax over my credit card details and then drive to their neighborhood and get an ugly, hand-written gift card. There just had to be a better way!” she says.

What they built extends gift cards from a simple commodity item into a software service–an “experience” for both the giver and the receiver, not just a medium of exchange. This is the story of software disrupting all sorts of businesses: What used to be a product can now be a major source of customer engagement.

Having founded two companies previously, Kaplan and Morris were keen to continue working together and saw an opportunity for mobile gift cards just as the economy tanked in 2010. “The gift card industry is worth $100 billion and yet it has such a negative connotation. But we looked at ourselves and realized that we were a perfect target market–busy women who love to gift the important people in our lives.” Recognizing how technology could help usher in the next iteration of gift cards through a personalized, customized, and elegant experience, the women set about creating a way to gift everyone in your life through one shopping card.

The founders bootstrapped their project, found a developer, worked the typical startup hours of every available hour, and launched officially in November 2011 with 85 hand-picked local merchants on board in Chicago and New York.