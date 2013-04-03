Zynga launches online gambling site in the UK

Zynga , has rolled out two new services overseas today: Zynga Plus Casino and Zynga Plus Poke r, giving the internet game company a chance to make its mark with some good old fashioned card games.

While the games may be a new product for Zynga, the company has incorporated some of its tried and true into the gambling site: There are Farmville slots. Currently, the games are available on download and web versions, but the company said it hopes to make them available through social channels like Facebook sometime this year.

Interestingly, although the site has only launched in the U.K., gamers are allowed the option of depositing in five different currencies, including dollars. Though online gambling is illegal in most U.S. states, the site will expand into other European markets within the year. Zynga enjoyed an overnight boost in shares of 5.5% after yesterday’s announcement.

[]