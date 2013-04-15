Vevo Announces MTV-Like Internet Music Channel, Vevo TV

Music-video purveyor Vevo used to get 80% of its traffic from YouTube. But at South by Southwest in March, Vevo CEO Rio Caraeff (one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business for 2011) announced the launch of Vevo TV, a “fully programmed, linear, 24/7, lean-back experience.” What does that mean? It’ll be “more TV-like,” Caraeff tells Fast Company, with an around-the-clock curated slate of original programming, including live concerts and TV shows. Although Google, which owns YouTube, has long been rumored to be considering an investment in Vevo, “we’re not putting the channel on YouTube,” Caraeff insists–or AOL, or Yahoo Music, or any other syndication platform. “That means, fundamentally, it’s a Vevo viewer, and it will help transform the perception as to who we are as a company.”